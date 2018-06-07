June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Hundreds of residents ordered to evacuate as Colorado wildfire rages

By REUTERS
June 7, 2018 12:48
Hundreds of residents in a small town in southwest Colorado were ordered to evacuate on Thursday morning as hot, dry and windy conditions stoked a nearby wildfire that has gone largely unchecked for days.

Authorities will begin going door to door at 6 a.m. local time to carry out a mandatory evacuation in Hermosa, Colorado as a nearby blaze dubbed the 416 Fire has grown to 4,015 acres (1,625 hectares), federal fire and local officials said.

About 1,250 residences have been issued pre-evacuation notices in the area, La Plata County said.


