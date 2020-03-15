The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hungary confirms first death from coronavirus - report

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2020 15:45
Hungary confirmed the first death in the country due to the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus), the government said, according to state news agency MTI.
Lebanon's president to citizens: Work from home due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:48 PM
Tunisia asks citizens for financial donations to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:46 PM
Lebanon declares medical state of emergency due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:38 PM
Germany to shut Austria, Switzerland, France borders due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:31 PM
Singapore reports total of 226 coronavirus cases in country
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:18 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu tested for coronavirus
Georgia closes border with Russia amid coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:00 PM
Morocco suspends all int'l passenger flights- foreign ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 03:43 PM
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 torch handover behind closed doors in Athens
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 02:24 PM
American Colony Hotel announces it will close due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 02:20 PM
Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 12:58 PM
Belgian parties inch toward national unity gov't to tackle coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 12:18 PM
Minister Deri: Beach season to be delayed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 11:33 AM
Al-Aqsa, Dome of the Rock closed to prevent coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 11:26 AM
Laniado Hospital bans visitors until further notice
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 11:13 AM
