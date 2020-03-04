The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hungary confirms first two coronavirus cases - both Iranian students

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2020 20:11
Hungary has confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus, both of them Iranian students in the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
"We have the first infected individual, or rather two right away, whom we had to hospitalise because of the infection," Orban said in a video on his Facebook page. "They have no symptoms yet but the fact of the infection has been confirmed."Iran has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus outside China, where the epidemic originated.
Yossi Dagan to remain in quarantine after returning from France
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 09:04 PM
France's Macron and Trump agree to coordinate on coronavirus within G7
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 08:29 PM
Third Israeli to contact coronavirus released from hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 07:58 PM
IDF Chief of Staff to postpone visit in the US due to coronavirus warning
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 07:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Health Ministry website crashes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 07:34 PM
U.S. CDC reports 129 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 07:10 PM
Trump meets with U.S. airline officials amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 07:02 PM
Odeh on Netanyahu: Wouldn’t know Democracy if it indicted him three times
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 06:56 PM
Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 06:55 PM
MK Jabareen: Anti-Bibi law better than Jewish supremacy laws
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 06:45 PM
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri: Left is half a million votes short
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 06:30 PM
Zandberg: We must send that racist Netanyahu off packing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 06:15 PM
Netanyahu: Gantz is attempting to cancel the will of the voters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 06:06 PM
Coronavirus may disrupt Jerusalem Marathon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 05:40 PM
Lawyer escaped the law for 15 years, sentenced for six
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 05:22 PM
