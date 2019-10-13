Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, details his work that Trump has criticized

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 16:50
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, pushed back for the first time on Sunday morning at the criticism he has received from Republican President Donald Trump about his work in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden intends to step down from the board of a Chinese company that has been the target of criticism on Oct. 31, according to the statement. He has received no profit from his time serving on the board of BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company.Trump's accusations against Hunter Biden - which he has levied without any evidence - and his efforts to get officials in Ukraine to investigate, led Democrats in the U.S. House last month to begin an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Joe Biden currently leads most public opinion polls in the Democratic primary and most polls in a hypothetical match-up between him and Trump in the November 2020 election.

Hunter Biden's attorney dismissed that his client had done anything wrong. He said while Hunter Biden was working at Bursima, the energy company in Ukraine, he faced no allegations of wrongdoing.

"Hunter undertook these business activities independently," his attorney George Mesires said in a statement. "He did not believe it appropriate to discuss them with his father, nor did he. Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, irrespective of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests."


