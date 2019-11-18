Husband of slain Maria Tal charged with murder of his wife

Maxim Tal was charged with murder with aggravating circumstances and evidence tampering by the Krayot Magistrate Court for murdering his wife, Maria Tal.Maxim Tal was arrested initially in mid-October after his wife, 29-year-old Maria Tal, was found dead in their apartment in Kiryat Biyalik, her body covered in stab wounds.During a hearing at the Haifa Magistrate's Court, Tal's attorney, Roy Keren, argued that the husband was innocent and that Maria had taken her own life."Maria would not do such a thing," stated Alexi Gershnik, the brother of the late Maria." I'm sure she was murdered. She was so full of joy, the two girls were her whole world. She wouldn't dare leave them alone. That is why it is so important for me to guarantee them a good future and love them as she would."Gershnik and his sister immigrated to Israel from the Ukraine in 1990 with their parents. Their mother passed away two years ago. Their father, 60, is not in optimal medical condition.