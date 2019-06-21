'I love you, China': North Korea woos Xi in lavish state visit

Breaking news.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that strengthening bilateral ties, at a time of "serious and complicated" international affairs, was good for regional peace, North Korean state media KCNA said on Friday.
Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for a two-day visit, the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years, and was greeted with a lavish welcome which included a performance of the song "I love you, China" and thousands of people holding up placards that formed a picture of Xi's face and the Chinese flag.
China is the North's only major ally and Xi's visit is aimed at bolstering an ally under pressure from U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs and a breakdown in denuclearisation talks with the United States.
The visit also comes a week before Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Osaka amid an ongoing trade dispute.
