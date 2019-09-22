Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

I will be guided by my Labour Party on Brexit, says UK leader Corbyn

By REUTERS
September 22, 2019 12:00
British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he would be guided by his opposition party on how to campaign in a second Brexit referendum, pledging to offer voters a choice between staying in the European Union and a "credible" deal.

Asked whether the Labour Party would campaign to remain in the EU or to leave with a deal, Corbyn told the BBC he would stage a special conference or meeting to determine his party's stance.

"I am leading the party, I am proud to lead the party, I am proud of the democracy of the party and of course I will go along with whatever decision the party comes to," Corbyn said at Labour's annual conference, where a row over Brexit threatened to overshadow the party's attempts to present itself as a real alternative for power.


