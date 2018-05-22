May 22 2018
IAF Commander: Iran launched 32 rockets toward Israel on May 10

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 22, 2018 09:18
Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen.Amikam Norkin said Tuesday that Iran launched 32 missiles towards Israel in early May.

“Iran launched 32 missiles and we intercepted 4 of them and the rest fell outside Israeli territory,” Norkin said at the IAF senior Air Force Conference in Herzilya on Tuesday.

The IDF had said earlier that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force had launched 20 Fajr-5 and Grad missiles towards Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights.

According to Norkin, The Syrians fired over 100 anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli jets and in response Israel destroyed the anti-aircraft batteries.

In response Israel struck 50, mainly Iranian, targets in Syria.

According to Norkin, Israel has been “managing a campaign against Iranian forces, especially on Israel’s northern border” for the past two years.


