May 30 2018
|
Sivan, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

IAF fighter jets strike 25 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 30, 2018 01:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



Late Tuesday night, IAF fighter jets, attack helicopters, and aircraft struck 25 military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson reported.



The target strikes included sheds of drones used for terror purposes, a rocket manufacturing workshop, advanced naval weaponry, military compounds, training facilities, and a munitions manufacturing site.



"This is an additional strike against military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which is accountable for activity from the Gaza Strip, and therefore is responsible for the severe attacks that were carried out against Israeli civilians," an official statement read.



"The Hamas terror organization again chooses to act against the interest of the residents of the Gaza Strip. After it failed during the violent riots along the security fence, it now chooses to conduct and allow a wide-scale attack against Israeli civilians."



The statement continued, warning that "The IDF views the terror activity carried out by the Hamas terror organization with great severity, and will continue to operate in a powerful and determined manner. The IDF is prepared to carry out its missions as necessary."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 30, 2018
Further rocket sirens sounded in Southern Israel

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut