IAF fighter jets strike 25 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip





Late Tuesday night, IAF fighter jets, attack helicopters, and aircraft struck 25 military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson reported.

The target strikes included sheds of drones used for terror purposes, a rocket manufacturing workshop, advanced naval weaponry, military compounds, training facilities, and a munitions manufacturing site."This is an additional strike against military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which is accountable for activity from the Gaza Strip, and therefore is responsible for the severe attacks that were carried out against Israeli civilians," an official statement read."The Hamas terror organization again chooses to act against the interest of the residents of the Gaza Strip. After it failed during the violent riots along the security fence, it now chooses to conduct and allow a wide-scale attack against Israeli civilians."The statement continued, warning that "The IDF views the terror activity carried out by the Hamas terror organization with great severity, and will continue to operate in a powerful and determined manner. The IDF is prepared to carry out its missions as necessary."