IAF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 31, 2020 22:14
IAF began striking northern Gaza in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Sderot and the border communities, various sources reported late Friday.According to the reports, the fishing zone off of the coast of Gaza was also closed.
