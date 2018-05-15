May 15 2018
IDF: 24 Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists killed in Monday protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 15, 2018 16:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

24 terrorists belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed during protests Monday, the army and Shin Bet said in a statement on Tuesday.

The army said on Tuesday 400 protesters were rioting along the border fence and 18 different protests were taking place in the West Bank, where protesters there were throwing stones, Molotov Cocktails and burning tires. Security forces were working to disperse the protesters.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


