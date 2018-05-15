IDF: 24 Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists killed in Monday protests

24 terrorists belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed during protests Monday, the army and Shin Bet said in a statement on Tuesday.



The army said on Tuesday 400 protesters were rioting along the border fence and 18 different protests were taking place in the West Bank, where protesters there were throwing stones, Molotov Cocktails and burning tires. Security forces were working to disperse the protesters.



Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.





Share on facebook Share on twitter