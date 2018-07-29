July 29 2018
|
Av, 17, 5778
IDF Arabic spokesperson: Hamas tells you lies and half-truths

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 29, 2018 09:07
Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arabic media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, denied a report released by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza that two Palestinians had been killed in an Israel Air Force strike on the Gaza Strip Saturday.

The IDF denied the report, saying that the two were killed in a technical malfunction while trying to launch a rocket against Israel.

"Many testimonies from the Gaza Strip cast doubt on the credibility of the Hamas Health Ministry's announcement of the death of the two terrorist operatives at midnight," Adraee wrote in a post on Twitter in Arabic. "What do you have to hide Hamas? Time and again, Hamas tells you lies and half truths. Instead of telling the truth and telling you what really happened in the cemetery in Jabalya, they prefer to automatically blame Israel. Let's challenge the Hamas Health Ministry to find out the real reason for the explosion."

