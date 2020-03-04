IDF Chief of Staff to postpone visit in the US due to coronavirus warning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 4, 2020 19:35
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kocahvi postponed a planned official visit to the US due to recent warnings by the Health Ministry asking Israelis to avoid travel overseas, the IDF Spokesperson reported on Wednesday.
