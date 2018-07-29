IDF: Decisions taken when using David's Sling were right

Breaking news.
Decisions taken during the July 23rd event in which David's Sling interceptor system was activated to engage two SS-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missiles fired from Syria were "right", IDF spokesperson stated on Sunday.
The decision to intercept them during July 23'd was made by the IDF when it was believed that their trajectory would see them fall near Lake Kinneret.
When the system determined that they would not hit Israeli territory, one of the interceptor missiles launched by David's Sling was ordered to self-destruct over Israel’s southern Golan Heights.
The other Israeli missile landed in Syria.
The IDF spokesperson stated that the technical details the inquiry revealed could not be made public.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.