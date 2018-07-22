IDF Druze general asks Netanyahu to reject nation-state Law

Breaking news.
Brig.-Gen. Amal Asad (ret.) asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject the just approved nation-state law, the general said in an interview on Army Radio Sunday morning.
"According to the current clauses" of the law, Assad said, "anyone who is not Jewish is not accepted and needs to leave. It feels like I am no longer Israeli any more."
"The Druze built this state, and all of a sudden they are saying that we are not Israeli," he added.
"Netanyahu is prepared to sell off values for a few seats in the Knesset," he said. "How long can we stand it? Four-hundred and fifty Druze soldiers did not sacrifice themselves for this."
The controversial Jewish nation-state bill became Israel's 14th Basic Law early Thursday morning after it passed into law in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 62 in favor, 55 against and two abstentions.