IDF: Iron Dome was not supposed to intercept rocket that landed in Eshkol

IDF spokesperson Ronen Manlis told the Army Radio on Thursday morning that "the Iron Dome was not supposed to intercept the rocket that landed in Eshkol on Wednesday evening. It was aimed at an open area."
Rocket sirens were sounded in the Urim and Patish communities located in the Eshkol region of southern Israel late Wednesday night after a week of relative calm; thousands of families were rushed to nearby bomb shelters.
The Iron Dome aerial defense system launched an intercepting missile towards the incoming Gazan projectile headed for Israeli territory.
