IDF: Iron dome intercepts four missiles launched from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 19, 2019 05:33
The Iron Dome intercepted four missile launched from Syria toward Israel, according to the IDF. The missiles did not hit Israeli territory, according to the army.The report comes after explosions were heard in the Golan area.
