BREAKING NEWS

IDF: Iron dome intercepts four missiles launched from Syria

The Iron Dome intercepted four missile launched from Syria toward Israel, according to the IDF. The missiles did not hit Israeli territory, according to the army.
The report comes after explosions were heard in the Golan area.
Explosions heard in Damascus - Syrian media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:15 AM
Red alert in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:07 AM
Netanyahu told Trump: settlement announcement corrects historic injustice
Emergency travel warning for Jerusalem, West Bank, Gaza - U.S. Embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 10:23 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister speaks with Hamas leader Haniyeh
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 08:26 PM
Islmic Jihad commander: the resistance paralyzed half of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 08:12 PM
Turkey to launch operation in northeast Syria if YPG not cleared out
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 07:29 PM
Stabbing attack in Jerusalem, under investigation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 07:10 PM
Gantz, Liberman meet at Knesset
Houthi rebels in Yemen hijack vessel in Red Sea - Saudi report
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 06:08 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu meets slated rival, Gideon Saar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 06:03 PM
Iran breaches another nuclear deal cap – IAEA report
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 04:49 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 03:54 PM
Liberman sets Wednesday deadline for final coalition decision
Iran's Guards warn protesters of "decisive" action if unrest continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 02:14 PM
