IDF March draft asked not to bring families to base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 17, 2020 18:16
Due to the new health regulations imposed on the nation because of coronavirus new recruits in the March drafts to the IDF will be asked to come to base without their families and to enlist in small groups, the IDF Spokesperson reported on Tuesday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com