IDF: Nine suspects of terrorist activity arrested in the West Bank

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
October 8, 2019 08:49
During Monday night, IDF, Shin Bet, Border police and the Israeli police in the West Bank arrested nine suspects of various terrorist activities and participation in riots aimed at citizens and security forces.

The IDF also conducted a search for illegal weapons in the village Azzun, during which they found improvised weapons, a gun and ammo. 


