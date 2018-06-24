IDF: Patriot missile launched at UAV coming from Syria

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
The IDF confirmed on Sunday that it launched a patriot missile towards a UAV coming approaching Israeli airspace from Syria.
The IDF spokesperson unit said in a statement that radars detected the UAV before it infiltrated into Israel. As a result of the missile fire, the drone averted its flight path. No hit was detected.
the statement added that "the IDF would not allow [anyone to] breach it sovereignty and to try and act against the citizens of Israel."