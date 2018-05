Rocket sirens that sounded Thursday afternoon in the Golan Heights were a false alarm, the IDF spokesperson reported several minutes after they went off.



Though the Iron Dome anti-missile system was activated, earlier reports about an unidentified object infiltrating Israeli airspace were false, the IDF stated.



Residents of the area have been assured that it is safe to leave the bomb shelters and that no damage, material or otherwise, has been incurred.



