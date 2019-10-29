Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF, Shin Bet arrest 15 suspects in overnight West Bank raid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 08:12
IDF soldiers together with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), arrested 15 suspects in an overnight raid believed to be involved in acts of terror, the IDF Spokespersons Unit said Tuesday morning.

During the raid, troops seized an M16 rifle which was handed over to security forces.



