IDF, Shin Bet investigate stabbing attack, shut road into terrorist's town

In the wake of last night's attack in the town of Adam, in which Yotam Ovadia was murdered and two other civilians were injured, IDF forces operated in cooperation with the Shin Bet and the Border Police in the terrorist's village, the IDF spokesperson reported.
Among other things, the terrorist's family was interrogated and their permits to enter Israel were confiscated.
In addition, the house of the terrorist was mapped in order to be demolished and four additional Palestinians were interrogated.
As an additional security measure, the entrance to the village was blocked and it was decided that entry of workers from the village to work in Israeli communities will not be possible throughout the day.
During the activity, violent riots erupted with the participation of some 150 Palestinians who threw stones and Molotov cocktails and set tires on fire. No casualties were reported.