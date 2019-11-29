IDF aircraft attack Hamas outpost following rocket launch

Intermittent rockets launches have continued from Gaza as a response to the assassination of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader, Bahaa Abu al-Ata, two weeks earlier.

Israel and PIJ reached a ceasefire two weeks ago.

According to reports from the Israel Defense Force (IDF) spokesperson, aircraft attacked a Hamas outpost in reaction to a rocket that was fired Friday evening, November 29, towards the southern Israeli village of Reim.