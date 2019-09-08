IDF announces four-day drill simulating multi-layered warfare

The IDF reported on Sunday the beginning of a complex four-day long exercise simulating multi-layered war focusing on the country's northern border.



IDF active and reserve forces from various units are participating in the exercise, which is focused on proper communications during joint operations.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });