Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF announces four-day drill simulating multi-layered warfare

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 8, 2019 19:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF reported on Sunday the beginning of a complex four-day long exercise simulating multi-layered war focusing on the country's northern border.

IDF active and reserve forces from various units are participating in the exercise, which is focused on proper communications during joint operations.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 10, 2019
Likud MK Haskel: 'This is great news and a historic decision'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut