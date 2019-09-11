Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrested two Palestinians for infiltration south of the Gaza Strip

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 11, 2019 20:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces arrested two Palestinian suspects who crossed the Gaza border security fence into Israel south of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.   
 
They were carrying three knives and two wire cutters, the two suspects are currently arrested for further investigations.   
 
Translated by Hagay Hacohen.


