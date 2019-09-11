IDF arrested two Palestinians for infiltration south of the Gaza Strip

IDF forces arrested two Palestinian suspects who crossed the Gaza border security fence into Israel south of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.



They were carrying three knives and two wire cutters, the two suspects are currently arrested for further investigations.



Translated by Hagay Hacohen.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });