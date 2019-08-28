Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests 14 Palestinians suspects overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 08:41
On Tuesday night, the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police arrested 14 Palestinians suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances towards civilians and security forces in the West Bank. The suspects were transferred for questioning by security forces.

Undercover Border Police units operating in the Palestinian town of Jenin in the West Bank arrested Daod Zabizi, a wanted terrorist, on Tuesday night, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

Zabizi was arrested after Border Police surrounded his house and has been transferred for questioning.


