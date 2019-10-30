Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests 19 in West Bank for suspected terrorist activities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 07:11
The Israeli Defense Forces arrested 19 people in the West Bank overnight.

The IDF troops along with security services, Border Police and Israeli police said the suspects were wanted for terrorist activity, popular terrorism and violent violations against civilians and security forces. 


