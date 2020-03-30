IDF arrests Jordanian citizen after trying to cross the border to Israel

A Jordanian citizen was detained by IDF troops Monday afternoon after crossing into Israel’s northern Jordan Valley after being identified by a resident of the community of Beit Yosef. While according to Kann public broadcaster, the man had crossed into Israel seeking treatment for the coronavirus, he was transferred back to Jordan by the IDF and Israel police.
