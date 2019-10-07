IDF arrests Palestinian with weapons in Samaria

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Earlier today, during an IDF combat operation near Kafr Qaddum in the Samaria Regional Brigade, combat soldiers arrested a Palestinian suspect who had an M-16 and ammunition in his vehicle, according to the IDF.
The suspect and the findings were transferred to security forces for investigation.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});