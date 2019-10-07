Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests Palestinian with weapons in Samaria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 7, 2019 23:48
Earlier today, during an IDF combat operation near Kafr Qaddum in the Samaria Regional Brigade, combat soldiers arrested a Palestinian suspect who had an M-16 and ammunition in his vehicle, according to the IDF.

The suspect and the findings were transferred to security forces for investigation.


