IDF arrests Palestinians who crossed Gaza border fence

IDF forces arrested on Wednesday three suspects who crossed the Gaza border fence in to Israeli territory , according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



The IDF force surrounded the suspects and took them for further investigation.



