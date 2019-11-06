Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests four suspects in the West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 07:25
IDF troops, along with Shin Bet, Border Patrol and Israeli Police, arrested four people in the West Bank on suspicion of committing acts of terrorism and violence against soldiers and civilians on Tuesday night.

The suspects were taken in custody for questioning.


