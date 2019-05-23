IDF arrests seven wanted terrorists overnight

Breaking news.
Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security services arrested seven wanted terrorists overnight in various locations throughout the Judea and Samaria districts (the West Bank) overnight Wednesday night / Thursday morning. The suspects are accused of being involved in violent disturbances against civilians and security forces and supporting terrorist organizations.
Searches were conducted in the regions of Hebron, Ramallah, Shchem (Nablus), Tulkarm and Qalqiliya where reports of violent confrontations involving Molotov cocktails were reported according to Walla News. The areas in question are under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority who are in charge of daily civilian life whereas the IDF patrols the surrounding areas to prevent terrorist attacks. Since the mid 1990s the PA has controlled Palestinian population centers in the West Bank, which is divided into areas A, B and C.
