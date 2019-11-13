IDF attacks Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in northern Gaza

A short time ago, IDF aircraft attacked terrorist operatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the northern Gaza Strip, which they were preparing to launch rockets, an IDF spokesperson reported.



The IDF is responding to a barrage of over 220 rockets that have been fired at Israel from Gaza since Tuesday.



