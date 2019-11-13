Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

IDF attacks Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 08:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A short time ago, IDF aircraft attacked terrorist operatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad  in the northern Gaza Strip, which they were preparing to launch rockets, an IDF spokesperson reported.

The IDF is responding to a barrage of over 220 rockets that have been fired at Israel from Gaza since Tuesday.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 13, 2019
House of PIJ officer hit by IDF airstrike - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings