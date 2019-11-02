Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF attacks in Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 2, 2019 01:42
The IDF attacked targets within the Gaza Strip on Friday night in response to the escalation involving numerous rocket attacks on Friday night, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit.

One of those rockets hit a house in Sderot, according to reports.


