IDF beefs up presence near Golan Heights-Syria border as Netanyahu promises no crossings

The army will send forces to the Golan Heights border with Syria, the army said in a statement on Sunday.
"The IDF attaches great importance to maintaining the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria. In addition, the IDF will continue to insist on the principle of non-involvement in what is happening in Syria, alongside a policy of resolute response to the violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the creation of a risk to its residents," the army said.
Similarly, in remarks opening the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country will not allow Syrians to cross the border into Israel.
"We will continue to defend our borders," he said, "we will not allow crossings into our territory and we will require strict compliance with the 1974 separation agreements with the Syrian army."