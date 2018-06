The IDF began a wide-ranging military exercise in the Golan Heights, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



The exercise is expected to span several days, during which heavy traffic will be felt and explosions will be heard. Reservists will also participate in the exercise.



The IDF emphasized the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training drill for 2018, and is intended to maintain the readiness of Israel's armed forces.



Share on facebook Share on twitter