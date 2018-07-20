IDF confirms attack on Hamas positions in Gaza

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
The Israeli Air Force attacked a number of Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, according to the IDF Spokeperson's Unit.
"This is a large-scale attack in a number of locations, which took place as a response to a serious shooting incident against our forces this afternoon in the southern Gaza Strip," said the IDF Spokeperson's Unit.
The IDF Spokeperson's Unit elaborated on earlier attacks in the Gaza strip: "earlier, our forces consisting of tanks and fighter planes attacked various targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."
"The terrorist organization Hamas will bear responsibility for the incident and the series of terror attacks it has carried out in recent months. The Hamas terror organization has chosen to deteriorate the security situation and will bear the consequences of its actions."
The report concluded that the IDF is on "a very high level of readiness and will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of the citizens of Israel."