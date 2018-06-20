IDF confirms it fired at Gaza incendiary balloon launching cell

Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
Blogs
International news
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The IDF Spokesperson's office confirmed on Wednesday that a short while ago it fired at a cell in Gaza that was attempting to launch an incendiary balloon into Israeli territory.There are no reports of Palestinian casualties.Overnight Palestinian terror groups fired 45 missiles towards Israel. At least five of them landed in Israeli border communities. Israel in response carried out extensive airstrikes on Hamas targets.
By REUTERS
By REUTERS
Sponsored Content
By MAARIV ONLINE
Please insert a valid email address