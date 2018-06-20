June 20 2018
Tammuz, 7, 5778
IDF confirms it fired at Gaza incendiary balloon launching cell

By
June 20, 2018 13:00
The IDF Spokesperson's office confirmed on Wednesday that a short while ago it fired at a cell in Gaza that was attempting to launch an incendiary balloon into Israeli territory.

There are no reports of Palestinian casualties.

Overnight Palestinian terror groups fired 45 missiles towards Israel. At least five of them landed in Israeli border communities. Israel in response carried out extensive airstrikes on Hamas targets.


