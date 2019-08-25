IDF confiscates white car that may be connected to West Bank terror

IDF reportedly confiscated a white car from Ein Arik in the West Bank on Sunday.



#IDF is said to have confiscated a white car from the village of Ein Arik in the West Bank. A white car is said to have been seen fleeing the scene of the Dolev attack which killed a 17 year old girl https://t.co/lE4H1w2pTR — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) August 25, 2019

A white care was reported to flee the scene after the Dolev terror attack which claimed the life of a 17-year-old woman and injured her father and brother.

