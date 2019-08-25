IDF confiscates white car that may be connected to West Bank terror

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
IDF reportedly confiscated a white car from Ein Arik in the West Bank on Sunday.
A white care was reported to flee the scene after the Dolev terror attack which claimed the life of a 17-year-old woman and injured her father and brother.
