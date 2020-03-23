The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF considers not demolishing West Bank houses due to coronvairus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 23, 2020 09:02
IDF might postpone demolition of terrorist homes in the West Bank amid the coronavirus outbreak to avoid confrontations with Palestinians, Army Radio reported on Monday morning.
US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 08:54 AM
Netanyahu to enter discussion on restricting traffic movement
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/23/2020 08:45 AM
Taiwan reports 26 new cases of coronavirus, total now 195
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 08:27 AM
Tokyo considering 2020 Games postponement among many scenarios
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 08:11 AM
Cambodia reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 86
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 06:25 AM
Trump says US to make a decision on coronavirus outbreak after 15-day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 06:18 AM
New Zealand announces move to enter lockdown over next 48 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 04:18 AM
China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; all new cases imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 04:15 AM
New Zealand reports 36 new coronavirus cases, total crosses 100
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 02:13 AM
UAE suspends all passenger and transit flights to and from the country
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 01:52 AM
Saudi King Salman imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 01:49 AM
Right-wing bloc MKs to boycott Knesset committee forming discussions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/23/2020 01:34 AM
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 11:45 PM
Three more IDF soldiers test positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 10:07 PM
High ranking Egyptian General dies of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 09:48 PM
