IDF continues striking Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 00:45
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF struck a number of Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported. Among the targets that were attacked were underground rocket launchers, an elite launching post, underground terror infrastructure and the organization's military situation rooms.

Earlier this evening, the Israeli aircraft attacked three PIJ terrorists who launched rockets at Israel from Gaza.


Breaking news
November 13, 2019
U.S. mission to U.N.: What will it take for UNGA to call out terror?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

