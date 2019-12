The IDF reported Tuesday (Tuesday) that in accordance with the decision of the political echelon and the Foreign Ministry, a delegation of experts will be sent to help residents affected by the earthquake zone in Albania.The expert delegation will examine the area and buildings in the area in order to determine which buildings are safe to use, and will advise Albanian decision-makers on the steps needed to manage the disaster after an earthquake hit Tirana, the capital, leaving 49 dead so far.