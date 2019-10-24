IDF demolishes Palestinian house for second time - Palestinian report

The IDF demolished the house of the Abu Hamid family in the al-Am'ari Refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Al-Bireh north of Jerusalem for a second time after demolishing the home last year, according to the Palestinian Quds news agency.



The house was demolished last year after Islam Yusuf Abu Hamid killed St.-Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky, a commando in the elite counterterrorism Duvdevan unity, by dropping a marble slab on his head during an arrest operation.The second demolition was done to "prevent the reconstruction of destroyed houses," according to Quds.



Abu Hamid's brother was killed by Duvdevan soldiers in 1994, according to Quds.



