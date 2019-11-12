IDF drone strikes PIJ post in northern Gaza Strip

An IDF struck a Palestinian Islamic Jihad post in northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening, the post was an underground position used to launch rockets on Israel, IDF spokesperson reported.



The position was used by the terror group to fire rockets on Israel earlier on Tuesday.



