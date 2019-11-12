Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

IDF drone strikes PIJ post in northern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 21:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An IDF struck a Palestinian Islamic Jihad post in northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening, the post was an underground position used to launch rockets on Israel, IDF spokesperson reported.

The position was used by the terror group to fire rockets on Israel earlier on Tuesday.


