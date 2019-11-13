IDF drone strikes PIJ terrorist as he was preparing to fire rockets
An IDF drone struck a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist on Wednesday evening as he was preparing to fire rockets on Israel, IDF Spokesperson reported.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 13, 2019 17:23
An IDF drone struck a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist on Wednesday evening as he was preparing to fire rockets on Israel, IDF Spokesperson reported. Roughly 250 rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip since Tuesday morning.
