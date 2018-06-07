June 07 2018
Sivan, 24, 5778
IDF drops leaflets in Gaza Strip, warning to stay away from fence

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 7, 2018 15:25
IDF aircraft dropped leaflets warning residents of Gaza of encroachment to the border fence, attempts of sabotage and terrorism on Thursday ahead of Friday's planned protests, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit.

In the leaflets, the IDF called on residents to abstain from being pawns at the hands of Hamas and not to approach the fence. "For your own benefit, you are better off not taking part in the violent riots on the fence and not to cross the border."






