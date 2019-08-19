Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF forces arrest 23 suspects in West Bank overnight

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 19, 2019 07:23
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF soldiers arrested 23 suspects overnight suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terrorism and violent order violations.

During a search to find weapons in the towns of as-Samu and Dura villages, security forces seized two Carlo-type machine guns and ammunition.The soldiers also seized makeshift weapons in the village of Beit Rima.


