IDF forces arrest 23 suspects in West Bank overnight

IDF soldiers arrested 23 suspects overnight suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terrorism and violent order violations.



During a search to find weapons in the towns of as-Samu and Dura villages, security forces seized two Carlo-type machine guns and ammunition.The soldiers also seized makeshift weapons in the village of Beit Rima.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });