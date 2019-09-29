IDF arrest 27 suspects in the West Bank over the weekend

Over the weekend, the IDF, Shin Bet forces, Border Police and Israel Police in the West Bank arrested 27 people suspected of involvement in terrorist activitiesand violent disturbances towards citizens and security forces, according to an IDF tweet.



The suspects were transferred for questioning by security forces.





