Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israel Police thwart stabbing at Cave of the Patriarchs

Security forces noticed that the suspect’s behavior was different from others in the group and called him aside for further inspection

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 3, 2019 11:40
Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Sunday m

Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Sunday morning.. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Sunday morning.
 
A resident of the city tried to enter the cave while holding a knife, according to a police statement.
 
The suspect, in his 20s, walked into the cave alongside a group of tourists and approached the inspection post, which is manned by Border Police. Security forces noticed the suspect’s behavior was different from others in the group and called him aside for further inspection.
 
Ultimately, forces aimed their weapons in his direction and the suspect removed the knife, which he had hidden in his clothes. He threw it on the floor, relinquishing the weapon to police.
 
An initial round of questioning revealed that the man was planning to carry out a stabbing attack.
 
Police said the soldiers' alertness prevented a stabbing attack. The suspect tried to enter the cave by pretending to be a tourist, and the experience and professionalism of the fighters led to suspicions, which ultimately stopped the attack, the statement said.


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

February 3, 2019
Spanish firm refuses to build Jerusalem train that aids 'settlers': report

By YVETTE J. DEANE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut