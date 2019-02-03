Israel Police thwart stabbing at Cave of the Patriarchs

Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Sunday morning..
Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Sunday morning.
A resident of the city tried to enter the cave while holding a knife, according to a police statement.
The suspect, in his 20s, walked into the cave alongside a group of tourists and approached the inspection post, which is manned by Border Police. Security forces noticed the suspect’s behavior was different from others in the group and called him aside for further inspection.
Ultimately, forces aimed their weapons in his direction and the suspect removed the knife, which he had hidden in his clothes. He threw it on the floor, relinquishing the weapon to police.
An initial round of questioning revealed that the man was planning to carry out a stabbing attack.
Police said the soldiers' alertness prevented a stabbing attack. The suspect tried to enter the cave by pretending to be a tourist, and the experience and professionalism of the fighters led to suspicions, which ultimately stopped the attack, the statement said.
